MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 170,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $290.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.23. The company has a market cap of $435.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $223.00 and a 52 week high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

