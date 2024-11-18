MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,326 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average of $192.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

