MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,155 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $76.66 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

