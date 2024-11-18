MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Invests $115,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

