MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.01 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,448,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $382.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $287.27 and a twelve month high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

