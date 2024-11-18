MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New $352,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.82. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

