MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,262 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,754,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 129,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,607,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after buying an additional 110,734 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

