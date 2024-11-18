MiL.k Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $95.53 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $95.53 million and $6.01 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,825,501 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

