Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $150.84 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

