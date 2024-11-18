Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 81.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,047.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $969.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $708.75 and a 12-month high of $1,068.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

