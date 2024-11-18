Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 324.50 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 328.50 ($4.16). Approximately 173,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 787,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329 ($4.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.35) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of £608.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1,564.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 386.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.24.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

