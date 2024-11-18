Mood Media (TSE:MM) Trading Up ∞ – Still a Buy?

Mood Media Corporation (TSE:MM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 415,833 shares.
Mood Media Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17.
About Mood Media
Mood Media Corporation provides in-store audio, visual, mobile, voice, drive thru, commercial television, social and scent marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include In-Store Media North America, In-Store Media International, BIS and Other. Its businesses include specialist retailers, department stores, supermarkets, financial institutions and fitness clubs, as well as hotels, car dealerships and restaurants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mood Media
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mood Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mood Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.