Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

