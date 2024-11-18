Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.55.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $339.20 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.59, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

