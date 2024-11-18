Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 89 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 50.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $196.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.80. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $131.65 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

