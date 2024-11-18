Mount Lucas Management LP Has $382,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of GXO opened at $58.65 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

