Multichain Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $66,597.71 worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multichain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multichain alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,498.68 or 0.99581718 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,914.37 or 0.98945788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) on Ethereum was a protocol for cross-chain interoperability, originally launched as Anyswap in July 2020. It facilitated secure asset transfers across blockchain networks through a Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC) network. With services including bridging, routing, cross-chain messaging, and NFT support, MULTI served as a governance token within the ecosystem. In 2023, the project faced critical disruptions: CEO Zhao Jun was reportedly arrested in China, leading to infrastructure issues, and a subsequent security exploit resulted in the unauthorised transfer of $126 million. The protocol was shut down in July 2023, leaving the Ethereum-based MULTI token as a historical asset without active functionality.”

