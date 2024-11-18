Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.88 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.07.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $698.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.19 and its 200 day moving average is $575.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $425.20 and a 12-month high of $711.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.