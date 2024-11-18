Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 346.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $101.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.