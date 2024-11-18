Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $85.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

