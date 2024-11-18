Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $268.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day moving average is $244.95. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.57 and a 52 week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.56.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

