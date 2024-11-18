Napa Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGHFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Napa Wealth Management owned 0.52% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3,996.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

HIGH opened at $23.43 on Monday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.