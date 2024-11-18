Napa Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Napa Wealth Management owned 0.52% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3,996.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

HIGH opened at $23.43 on Monday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.