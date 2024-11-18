Napa Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Napa Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management owned approximately 0.74% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 177,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFO stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

