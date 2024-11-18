Napa Wealth Management Has $301,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Napa Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARE opened at $105.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.