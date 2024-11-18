Napa Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

SPYI stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

