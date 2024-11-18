Napa Wealth Management Sells 5,536 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Napa Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.54 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

