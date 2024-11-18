Napa Wealth Management Takes Position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Napa Wealth Management owned 14.62% of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XDTE opened at $52.50 on Monday. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $53.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.

Get Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.