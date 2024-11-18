Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 102,000 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $35,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10,227.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 621,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 615,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

