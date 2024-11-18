Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of DoorDash worth $49,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,539 shares of company stock worth $46,439,330. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $169.43 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $178.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.51, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.