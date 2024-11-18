Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $40,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.8 %

ONEOK stock opened at $109.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $110.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

