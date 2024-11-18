Natixis Advisors LLC Has $34.24 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Lennar worth $34,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 933.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.56.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $168.85 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.