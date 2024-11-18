Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $42,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 202.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 8.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 8.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.63.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $897.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $885.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $943.02.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,656. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

