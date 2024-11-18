Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 38,373 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Liberty Broadband worth $29,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $88.32 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

