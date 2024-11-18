Natural Resource Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

NRP opened at $105.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $111.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Natural Resource Partners

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.