Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) to “Buy”

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,077,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,315.52. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,710,549 shares of company stock valued at $115,477,194. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

