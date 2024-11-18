Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 679 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,542. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
