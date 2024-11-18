Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 364,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL?

