Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.48. The company had a trading volume of 308,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,678. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.20 and a twelve month high of $126.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.