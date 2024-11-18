Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $689,812,000 after buying an additional 662,681 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $673,387,000 after buying an additional 759,427 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.54. 187,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

