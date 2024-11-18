Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 113 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $586.04. The company had a trading volume of 78,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $572.29 and a 200-day moving average of $554.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $461.66 and a 12-month high of $609.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

