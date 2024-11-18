Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 32 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $755.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,290. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $750.20 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $985.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,034.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

