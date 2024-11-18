Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Price Reaches $0.0611 on Exchanges

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a market capitalization of $491.87 million and approximately $31.08 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 87.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,291,632,929.6016324 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.06347772 USD and is up 18.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $17,500,320.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

