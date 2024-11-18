Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $108.83 and last traded at $108.81, with a volume of 392996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.60.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTRS. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,652. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Northern Trust by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

