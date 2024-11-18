Oklo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 37,384 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 28,414 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKLO. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of OKLO stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 30,317,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,818. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

