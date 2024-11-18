Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60 on November 29th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$105.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.56. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$85.45 and a 52 week high of C$122.35. The firm has a market cap of C$253.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.44, for a total transaction of C$133,477.11. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

