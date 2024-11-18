OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,381 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 193.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $242.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

