OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $306,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $6,861,838. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 198,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 319.15, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.