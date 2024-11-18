OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $827,000 in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,559,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TPSC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $40.80. 707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,483. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $142.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.