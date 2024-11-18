OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,754 Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 290,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 129,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,054. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.