OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,847 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

